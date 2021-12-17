Wash. Cannabis Cos. Agree To Settle TCPA Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (December 17, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- Two Washington state cannabis companies have agreed to offer up to $618,000 in store vouchers to settle a proposed class action alleging they spammed cell phones with unwanted texts, according to a motion the plaintiff filed asking a Washington federal court to give its initial approval of the deal. Spokane resident Roberta Frank — who filed an unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement Thursday — had accused Cannabis & Glass LLC, NXNW Retail LLC and their owner Tate Kapple of sending her unsolicited promotional texts without her consent. Counsel for Frank called the proposed settlement — which also calls for...

