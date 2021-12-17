Korean Court Recognizes $111M Award To Chinese Insurer

By Nadia Dreid (December 17, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Anbang Insurance Group is pushing for the enforcement of a 131.8 billion South Korean won ($111 million) arbitration award it won against Yuanta Securities after a court recognized the insurance company's win, the securities company revealed Friday. Yuanta Securities, a Taiwanese securities bank, will be appealing the ruling Saturday, as well as "discuss[ing] other possible actions and remedies with attorneys," it said in the same statement. This latest development comes after Seoul Central District Court ruled Friday to recognize the arbitration award handed out by the International Court of Arbitration in Hong Kong, which ruled last year that Yuanta and four...

