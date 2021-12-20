Slawson Drilling Suit Should Be Kept Alive, Tribe Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 20, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe told a North Dakota federal judge to ignore a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss its suit challenging government approval of eight drilling sites, arguing a recent Supreme Court ruling is "in tension with" the judge's report. In an objection filed Friday against U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Miller Jr.'s recommendations, the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation claimed that he interpreted the Supreme Court's 1981 ruling in Montana v. United States narrowly and contradictorily and that a Supreme Court ruling from June also cuts against his opinion. According to previous filings, the tribe argues that it meets an...

