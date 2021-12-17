Fla. High Court Is Wrong To Ban CLE Diversity Requirements

By Sidney Kanazawa (December 17, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- I wrote the American Bar Association continuing legal education speaker diversity rule that was effectively banned in Florida by the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday. I wish the court were right that not changing the rules about diversity and inclusion on CLE faculty panels will result in diversity and inclusion on those panels. But sadly, the court is wrong. If we take no proactive steps to change the status quo, the status quo will remain the same. In a decision on Dec. 16, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed its own rulemaking decision to preclude attorneys from getting any continuing education credit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS