Marijuana 'Cubes' Contract Suit Gets Fraud Claim Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (December 20, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed for now a cannabis company's fraud claims against another business that it said failed to deliver "modular cubes" used to help produce marijuana but kept alive its breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims. Indian Hills Holding LLC sued Construction & Design Professionals Corp. and its owner, Christopher Frye, in March 2020, stating that the parties had entered into a contract in which CDP and Frye agreed to sell "Cultivation Adult Extreme Cubes" to Indian Hills. However, CDP was never able to provide the cubes and refused to refund the money Indian Hills had already paid,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS