Class Certified In Suit Against FPL Over Irma Power Outages

By Carolina Bolado (December 17, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Florida judge certified a class of Florida Power & Light Co. customers Friday who say the utility failed to adequately prepare for hurricanes, despite adding "storm charges" to their bills, and left millions with prolonged power outages after Hurricane Irma. In a ruling from the bench, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge David Miller certified what the plaintiffs' attorney, John Ruiz of MSP Recovery Law Firm, called the largest class action against the NextEra Energy Inc. unit in the suit over the September 2017 outages that left 4.4 million FPL customers without power. In the suit, the plaintiffs say FPL bills customers a...

