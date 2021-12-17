Future Of Florida 'Legal Lab' Proposal In Jeopardy

By Madison Arnold (December 17, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A so-called "legal lab" that would allow testing of experimental legal concepts in the Florida legal industry, such as allowing for the creation of new entities that offer both legal and nonlegal services, is facing a difficult path ahead after Florida Bar leadership shot down the proposal earlier this month. After rejecting several individual proposals recommended as part of the would-be legal lab, including allowing the sharing of fees with nonlawyers or allowing nonlawyer ownership of law firms, the Florida Bar Board of Governors voted Dec. 3 not to endorse the concept of a legal lab in its entirety, citing concerns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS