Calif. Cannabis Market On Brink Of Collapse, Cos. Say

By Katryna Perera (December 17, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- A coalition of 29 California cannabis business leaders and advocacy groups warned Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders on Friday that the state's legal cannabis industry is on the verge of collapse unless they take action and implement a package of tax reforms that the coalition recommends. The letter called the California cannabis market a "nationwide mockery" and said it's a "public policy lesson in what not to do." "An unwillingness to effectively legislate, implement, and oversee a functional regulated cannabis industry has brought us to our knees," the letter states. "We have asked tirelessly for change, with countless appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS