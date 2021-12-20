BigLaw Vets Among 8 New Hires At Atlanta US Atty's Office

By Rosie Manins (December 20, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- Lawyers from Alston & Bird, Jackson Lewis and McGuireWoods are among eight new assistant U.S. attorneys in the Northern District of Georgia, whose employment was announced Friday. Former Alston & Bird LLP litigation partner Larry Sommerfeld has rejoined the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta as its chief of appeals and legal advice, having spent 16½ years there before switching to private practice in mid-2018. Sommerfeld was a member of Alston & Bird's litigation and trial practice group, as well as the firm's privacy, cyber and data strategy team. Joining Sommerfeld as assistant U.S. attorneys in the federal prosecutor's office in Atlanta...

