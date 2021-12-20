Artist Says Lego Stole Jacket Design Seen On 'Queer Eye'

By Jasmin Jackson (December 20, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- The artist behind a custom leather jacket featured on Netflix's "Queer Eye" series has slammed Lego with a copyright suit in Connecticut federal court, arguing that the toy company swiped his design for a Lego set inspired by the show. Artist James Concannon says Lego imitated his custom leather jacket design. (Source: Court Documents) In a complaint filed Friday, artist James Concannon claimed that Danish toy manufacturer Lego A/S and U.S. unit Lego Systems Inc. ripped off his artwork on a custom leather jacket made for "Queer Eye" co-host Antoni Porowski in a Lego set based on the Netflix series. According...

