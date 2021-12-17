NY Judge Takes Oslo-Based Vewd's Ch. 11 With 'Trepidation'

By Leslie Pappas (December 17, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The judge overseeing Vewd Software's Chapter 11 case questioned Friday whether he had jurisdiction over the media streaming company's bankruptcy given that the majority of the debtors' business is based in Norway. The U.S.-based debtor Vewd Software USA LLC, which has a limited amount of property in the United States and does not have a place of business in New York, offered "a pretty thin basis" to assert authority over Oslo-based debtors Vewd Software AS and Last Lion Holdco AS, Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles of the District of New York said at the debtors' first-day hearing. "You're proposing for me...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS