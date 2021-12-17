Split 6th Circ. Nixes 5th Circ. Stay Of Biden's Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Dave Simpson (December 17, 2021, 11:23 PM EST) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel on Friday reinstated the U.S. Department of Labor's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests, finding that the agency has shown that the pandemic places workers in grave danger and dissolving a Fifth Circuit stay of the measure. In the 2-1, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jane B. Stranch, the majority found that the DOL's Occupational Safety and Health Administration showed the necessary work before crafting the rule, known as an emergency temporary standard, or ETS, which was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 5....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS