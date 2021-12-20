Ex-Dechert Atty Used Disappearing Chats With UAE Ruler

By Richard Crump (December 20, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- A former Dechert attorney communicated with the ruler of one of the United Arab Emirates using a "self-destructing" messaging platform, a Jordanian lawyer seeking the disclosure of thousands of legally privileged documents claimed at a London court hearing Monday. Counsel for Karam al-Sadeq, who is suing Dechert over its alleged involvement in his detention in Ras Al Khaimah, argued the "alarming revelation" is evidence of the "material deficiencies" in the law firm's disclosure process. Al-Sadeq — who has been imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah since 2014 — claims three Dechert lawyers orchestrated his detention and torture while they acted as legal...

