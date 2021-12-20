Climate Lawyer Loses Supreme Court Appeal Over Contempt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 20, 2021, 12:37 PM GMT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a ruling to hold climate justice barrister Tim Crosland in contempt of court after he leaked a draft judgment from the same court that backed Heathrow Airport's expansion plans. Five Supreme Court Justices unanimously dismissed an appeal against its finding that Crosland — an unregistered barrister and director of Plan B, a legal charity focused on climate justice — will be held in contempt for deliberating violating the embargo on the ruling. The court held in a very short judgment, which does not provide detailed reasoning, that the appeal is "unanimously dismissed on the merits." The justices noted...

