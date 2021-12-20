Parent's COVID Case Not A Coverable Outbreak, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (December 20, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A San Diego preschool is not entitled to COVID-19 coverage, a California federal judge decided, finding that a visiting parent who later tested positive for the virus did not qualify as an outbreak that would trigger coverage. After a student's parent tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, Baldwin Academy decided to shut down for two weeks, ahead of government orders, Judge Huff said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Baldwin Academy also chose to close its doors before any government orders required it to do so, another requirement under the communicable disease provision in its policy with Markel Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff...

