Smith Gambrell Merges With Rogers & Hardin In Atlanta

By Adrian Cruz (December 20, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based Smith Gambrell Russell LLP announced Monday that it agreed to a merger with Rogers & Hardin LLP, increasing its portfolio by 25 attorneys in Georgia's capital city. The merger, set to take effect at the start of January, will increase Smith Gambrell's Atlanta office to more than 150 attorneys and other professionals, adding expertise in areas such as large case litigation, securities, M&A and corporate governance. "SGR is excited to announce our combination with one of Atlanta's most highly respected law firms," Smith Gambrell managing partner Stephen Forte said in a statement. "R&H attorneys, many of whom are recognized leaders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS