Paul Weiss, Cooley Rep Rocket Companies' $1.3B Truebill Buy

By Charlie Innis (December 20, 2021, 1:17 PM EST) -- Consumer lending giant Rocket Companies said Monday it plans to snap up Truebill, which develops a personal budgeting and bill tracking app, for $1.275 billion in cash, in a deal guided by Paul Weiss and Cooley. Rocket Companies said buying Truebill, a fintech startup headquartered in Maryland, would bring it another step closer to its goal of creating a "centralized destination for consumers to manage their entire financial lives," according to the announcement. "Truebill's work helping Americans keep track of their finances and providing guidance that leads to better financial outcomes follows the same philosophy as Rocket Companies — leveraging the...

