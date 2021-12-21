NJ Top Judiciary Official Can Stay In Job Past Age Cap

By Nick Muscavage (December 21, 2021, 1:26 PM EST) -- The New Jersey judiciary's top administrative official can remain in his job past his mandatory retirement date, after legislation permitting him to do so was signed into law by the governor on Tuesday. Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of the state's courts, was the subject of S.B. S4098, which passed the Senate on Monday 37-0. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill, which passed in the Assembly on Dec. 2, on Tuesday afternoon, according to state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. The law overrides the mandatory retirement age of 70 for the administrative director of the courts. In New...

