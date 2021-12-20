Blockchain Infrastructure Biz Figment Worth $1.4B In Series C

By Charlie Innis (December 20, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- Blockchain infrastructure and services provider Figment announced Monday it grabbed $110 million in a private investment round and hit a $1.4 billion valuation, saying it aims to put the capital toward supporting the adoption of a Web 3 ecosystem. Figment raised $110 million in the Series C, which was led by software investment firm Thoma Bravo. Participating investors in the round also included Counterpoint Global of Morgan Stanley, Binnacle Labs, Mirage Asset, Paraffin Capital and Avon Ventures, according to the announcement. Figment provides a technological infrastructure for validating cryptocurrency transactions on the blockchain by using tokens as collateral, a method referred...

