Top UK Financial Services and Insurance Cases For 2022

By Christopher Crosby (January 1, 2022, 10:02 PM GMT) -- As attorneys say goodbye to 2021 the courts are gearing up for major cases in financial services and insurance, ranging from a major test of securities class actions to the compensation limits on insurance payouts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. British judges have shied away from overloading lenders with red tape, but two judgments expected next year at the U.K. Supreme Court and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council could rewrite the rules for recovering claims against banks. Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian banks are pursuing former owners and shareholders in two cases with billions of pounds on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS