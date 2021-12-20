DOJ Fight Over Treatment Of No-Poach Cases Heats Up

By Bryan Koenig (December 20, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- Health care companies battling separate U.S. Department of Justice criminal no-poach cases criticized prosecutors in both of those cases Friday for citing an important procedural win in a wage-fixing case as favoring the government's side. The companies countered that agreements restricting worker hiring and recruitment cannot be lumped in with wage-fixing, as the feds maintain. At stake are the fates of a Nevada federal court case against health care staffing company VDA OC LLC and its former regional manager Ryan Hee — accused of scheming to suppress wages for Las Vegas school nurses — and a Texas case accusing UnitedHealth Group...

