SEC Republican Commissioner Roisman To Step Down

By Al Barbarino (December 20, 2021, 11:42 AM EST) -- Elad Roisman, one of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's two Republican-appointed commissioners, announced Monday that he will step down by the end of January 2022. Roisman, whose term was set to expire in 2023, joined the five-member SEC in September 2018. He served briefly as acting chairman between late December 2020 and January of this year. In a statement posted to the SEC website, Roisman said he has sent a letter to President Joe Biden informing him of the resignation. "Serving the American people as a commissioner and an acting chairman of this agency has been the greatest privilege of...

