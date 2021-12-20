Pandemic Pushes Nordic Aviation Into $6B Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (December 20, 2021, 10:23 AM EST) -- Aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital filed for Chapter 11 protection in Virginia bankruptcy court along with dozens of affiliates, saying sustained losses from the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to restructure more than $6 billion of debt. In initial court filings over the weekend, the debtor said it has lost more than $3 billion since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and that its customers — mostly regional airlines in Europe and Asia — have had difficulty making payments to Nordic Aviation in accordance with aircraft lease terms. "NAC's customers are facing severe liquidity issues, and, simply put, NAC...

