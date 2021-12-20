SenseTime Restarts IPO Plans After Being Blacklisted By US

By Tom Zanki (December 20, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group Inc. said Monday it is proceeding on an estimated $767 million initial public offering, one week after suspending plans because it was placed on a U.S. government blacklist. SenseTime expects to finalize terms Thursday on an IPO that is projected to sell 1.5 billion shares at HK$3.99 each, raising HK$5.985 billion ($767.2 million), according to a revised schedule filed with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. Those plans include 1.35 billion shares offered to international investors, though SenseTime noted shares will not be sold to U.S. investors. "Due to the dynamic and evolving nature of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS