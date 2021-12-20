Enviros Fight Mine Operator's Sanctions Bid In Pollution Row

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 20, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Environmentalists suing a Colorado mining company for allegedly polluting a river in the state without a required permit rebutted the company's call for the court to impose sanctions against them, calling the move an "extraordinary" and "premature" maneuver. In an opposition brief filed Monday in Colorado federal court, environmentalists and a nonprofit known as the South Park Coalition Inc. argued High Mountain Mining Co.'s request to sanction them and their counsel was "redundant." "Most defendants wait until a case is decided in their favor before taking such an extraordinary step as seeking sanctions against their opponents, and certainly not when a...

