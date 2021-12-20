11th Circ. Backs Hollister's $9M Win In Incontinence IP Row

By Tiffany Hu (December 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld medical device maker Hollister Inc.'s $9.2 million win in a fraud suit against Zassi Holdings Inc. over a bowel management system patent deal, finding that Zassi's proposed issues regarding liability were already resolved in an earlier appeal or forfeited. In an unpublished opinion issued Dec. 17, a three-judge panel affirmed a Florida federal judge's decision that Zassi must pay $9.2 million to Hollister for failing to disclose that Zassi and its president Peter Von Dyck licensed the technology relating to bowel incontinence to rival ConvaTec Inc. before selling the same technology to Hollister. Zassi argued on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS