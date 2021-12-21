Top UK Court To Rule On Conspiracy Law In Racing Data Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 21, 2021, 2:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court has agreed to hear a lawsuit brought by a racehorse-betting company over misuse of live racing data, tackling a question about whether unlawful means conspiracy can be committed unknowingly. The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would hear an appeal by the betting company, Sports Information Services Ltd., against a 2020 ruling that it is liable for unlawfully conspiring against a rival, The Racing Partnership, even though it did not mean to misuse live racing data. The court will review the Court of Appeal's decision that Sports Information Services did not have to appreciate that it was illegal...

