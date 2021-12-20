University Of Chicago Prof. Charged With Insider Trading

By Stewart Bishop (December 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A physician and professor at the University of Chicago has been accused of trading on inside information from Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. ahead of the publication of positive results of a drug trial for its leading cancer drug bemarituzumab, prosecutors said Monday. Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, an oncologist and director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the University of Chicago, was a consultant for Five Prime and worked as a clinical investigator for the bemarituzumab trial. After learning material nonpublic information about positive trial results for bemarituzumab, designed to treat advanced gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, Catenacci bought 8,743 shares of Five...

