Dechert Adds 3 Ex-Milbank Attorneys To Finance Team In NY

By Sarah Martinson (December 21, 2021, 9:35 AM EST) -- Three former Milbank LLP attorneys have moved to Dechert LLP's collateralized loan obligations practice in New York City, only a couple of months after their former Milbank colleague returned to the finance group. Dechert announced Friday that Melissa Wollis is joining the firm's global finance group as counsel, and Erin Hood and Taylor Muller are going to be associates on the team. Global finance partner and head of Dechert's structured credit and collateralized loan obligations team John Timperio said in a statement Friday that the new additions will strengthen the firm's ability to serve their clients in 2022. "They bring a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS