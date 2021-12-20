Federal Defense Can't Keep COVID Row Out Of Pa. State Court

By Matthew Santoni (December 20, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A couple claiming an in-home physical therapist gave them COVID-19 had their case remanded to Pennsylvania state court after a federal judge ruled their claims weren't preempted by federal law and the therapist wasn't acting as an "officer" of the government. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand ruled that, while Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy Associates might claim the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act as a defense, the federal law did not preempt John Boyle and Cheryl McKinney's state-law negligence claims under a 2021 Third Circuit precedent, Estate of Maglioli v. Alliance HC Holdings LLC. "The Third Circuit ruled that...

