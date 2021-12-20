3 Firms Guide ZeroFox's $1.4B Go-Public Merger, Acquisition

By McCord Pagan (December 20, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity business ZeroFox said Monday it's going public through a merger with a blank-check company as well as buying digital privacy and data breach response services group IDX in deals guided by three law firms that give the combined entity a $1.4 billion equity value. ZeroFox Inc.'s merger with L&F Acquisition Corp., also known as LNFA, and pick-up of IDX will result in more than $250 million in cash on the business's balance sheet, according to a joint statement. The deal includes $170 million in financing that included Monarch Alternative Capital LP, Victory Park Capital and Corbin Capital, it said....

