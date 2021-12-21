Recalled P&G Deodorants Contained Carcinogens, Suit Claims

By Matthew Santoni (December 21, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A proposed class action slammed Procter & Gamble Co. for failing to keep carcinogenic chemicals out of several since-recalled spray deodorants and failing to warn customers of the contamination, according to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Lindsey LaBella claims P&G should have known the products it recalled in November, including several Secret and Old Spice brand spray deodorants and antiperspirants, included levels of benzene higher than the 2 parts per million threshold allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but failed to warn consumers and downplayed the health risks during the recall. "The products are...

