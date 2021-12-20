Baltimore PD Reach Deal To End Aerial Surveillance Challenge

By Allison Grande (December 20, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Baltimore Police Department has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by community advocates who claim the agency's plans to deploy a sweeping aerial surveillance program raise privacy and constitutional concerns, a deal that comes less than a month after a Maryland federal court barred the department from moving forward with the program. In a joint status report filed Friday, the parties notified U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett that they had "reached an agreement in this case and have finalized and signed a settlement agreement." The police department and community advocates didn't disclose further details about the content of the settlement,...

