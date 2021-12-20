Glass House To Acquire Calif. Edibles Co. In $25.6M Deal

By Katryna Perera (December 20, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis cultivator Glass House Brands Inc. announced Monday that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Plus Products Inc., a marijuana edibles company in California, for roughly $25.6 million. According to a release from Glass House, the $25.6 million will be made up of unsecured convertible debt and equity. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The release states that Plus is the No. 1 ranked gummy edibles company in California, making its acquisition key to Glass House's growth strategy. Plus has a diverse line of edibles, according to the release, including dual-action sleep and...

