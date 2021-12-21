NJ Supreme Court May Be Down A Justice To Start The Year

By Nick Muscavage (December 21, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- New Jersey's high court may be down a member come the new year because of the planned retirement of a justice and the stalled nomination of her replacement. Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who was sworn in as a state Supreme Court justice in 2000, is set to retire on Dec. 31, according to the state judiciary's director of communications, Peter McAleer. Her replacement, Rachel Wainer Apter, has still yet to be approved by the state Senate for the role. Wainer Apter's nomination was referred to the state's Senate Judiciary Committee on April 26, but it has not progressed since then. It is unclear...

