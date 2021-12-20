SEC Fines PE Firm $4.5M For Fee Overcharges

By Al Barbarino (December 20, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit registered investment adviser Global Infrastructure Management LLC with a $4.5 million penalty for allegedly overcharging fees associated with the private equity funds it manages, the agency said Monday. New York-based Global failed to offset certain portfolio company fees it earned on the private equity funds against the management fees it charged to limited partners of those funds, as was outlined in offering documents, resulting in limited partner clients overpaying millions of dollars in additional management fees, the SEC said. The firm has voluntarily repaid $5.4 million to its impacted clients, the agency said. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS