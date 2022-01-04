Amex Partner Denies Stealing Algorithm For Air Fare Search

By Joanne Faulkner (January 4, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- An affiliate of American Express has argued that information at the center of a copyright suit in England over an airfare algorithm was well known in the travel sector and cannot be considered a trade secret. GBT Travel Services UK Ltd., a joint venture between American Express Group and private equity investors, denied in a December defense filed at the High Court that it had received "computer code" from a Spanish technology startup which claims to have had the foundations of its airfare price-saving algorithm stolen. Trappit SA launched its suit in August 2020. The Spanish company claimed it had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS