Volvo, DAF Hit Back Against Supermarket Suit Over EU Cartel

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 4, 2022, 2:28 PM GMT) -- Truck makers Volvo and DAF have denied liability in a lawsuit from British supermarket giant Morrisons, saying they do not owe the chain damages for money it allegedly spent on trucks while the manufacturers were part of a European price-fixing plot. Volvo Group U.K. Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries, Aktiebolaget Volvo, told the High Court in a newly public Dec. 16 defense that WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC is not entitled to any damages as a result of the truck makers' involvement in price-fixing. The auto companies denied that the alleged price-fixing actually resulted in the supermarket paying higher prices to lease...

