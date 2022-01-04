Customers Hit Back At TalkTalk Over Data Protection Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 4, 2022, 4:22 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of TalkTalk customers have reinforced their claim that the British telecommunications giant failed to safeguard their personal data and address major data breaches. In a proposed amended particulars claim filed Dec. 17, almost 400 people who were at one time customers or prospective customers of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC accuse the internet provider of misusing their private information by allowing access to third parties despite its knowledge of security risks. "The defendant knew, or ought to have known, that the safeguards it had in place to protect its customers' private information from unauthorized third-party access were inadequate to prevent such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS