Macfarlanes Hit With £2.3M Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 22, 2021, 4:05 PM GMT) -- A real estate investment group has sued Macfarlanes LLP for £2.3 million, alleging that the law firm failed to properly advise it over the setup of a venture. Macfarlanes breached its duty of care by drafting an agreement between the group, a partner and another individual, Christopher Cope, that did not contain any termination provision for Cope, according to the group's newly public High Court claim filed Nov. 30. This put the group in a difficult position when it had to terminate Cope's involvement in the venture because of his lack of participation and "unacceptable and/or inappropriate behavior towards others involved...

