Dutch Co. To Buy Texas Cannabis Lighting Maker For $272M

By Katryna Perera (December 20, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- Dutch lighting company Signify announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Fluence, a Texas-based LED lighting company, for $272 million in order to strengthen its global agriculture lighting platform and provide products for legal cannabis growers. According to a press release from Signify, the deal will be on a cash and debt-free basis and is expected to close within the first quarter of the new year. Under the acquisition, Fluence — which is currently owned by an Austrian electronics company called ams OSRAM — will operate as an entity within Signify's agricultural lighting business, known as Division Digital Solutions....

