Wash. Tribe, Green Groups Want LNG Plant Permits Tossed

By Clark Mindock (December 21, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe and community groups say Washington state's air permit approvals for a $310 million liquified natural gas refinery in Tacoma were based on a flawed environmental analysis, and want a state court to toss them. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Sierra Club and others on Monday told a state court that the decision by Washington's Pollution Control Hearings Board to approve the air permits for the LNG project owned by Puget Sound Energy would have direct impacts on tribal and community quality of life, and violated the goals of the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions....

