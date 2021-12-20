Meta Says Data Merchant Scraped Profiles Without Permission

By Hailey Konnath (December 20, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Meta on Monday accused a Hong Kong social media data company of using bots to illicitly scrape account profiles from various websites, including those from more than 90 million Instagram users, before selling that data, according to a suit filed in California federal court. Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, said that Social Data Trading Ltd. operated the allegedly unlawful service from September 2020 until at least September of this year. Social Data bills itself as selling "in-depth insights into the demographics and psychographics of influencers and their audiences," per the suit. But what the company really did...

