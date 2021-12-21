Zurich Says 11th Circ. Already Decided Virus Coverage Issue

By Ben Zigterman (December 21, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has already correctly found that restaurants aren't owed coverage for COVID-19-related losses, Zurich American Insurance Co. told the appellate court in its brief on an appeal from a group that owns popular Atlanta-area restaurants including Joe's on Juniper and Hudson Grille. Restaurant Group Management LLC's allegations that pandemic orders and the virus caused "physical loss of or damage to" its properties were properly dismissed in March, Zurich argued Monday. And since then, the Eleventh Circuit's decision in Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Inc. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bolsters the insurer's argument, Zurich said. In Gilreath, the appellate panel found...

