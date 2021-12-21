Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zurich Says 11th Circ. Already Decided Virus Coverage Issue

By Ben Zigterman (December 21, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has already correctly found that restaurants aren't owed coverage for COVID-19-related losses, Zurich American Insurance Co. told the appellate court in its brief on an appeal from a group that owns popular Atlanta-area restaurants including Joe's on Juniper and Hudson Grille.

Restaurant Group Management LLC's allegations that pandemic orders and the virus caused "physical loss of or damage to" its properties were properly dismissed in March, Zurich argued Monday. And since then, the Eleventh Circuit's decision in Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Inc. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bolsters the insurer's argument, Zurich said.

In Gilreath, the appellate panel found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!