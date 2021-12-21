Suit Says Debt Collector Sent Deceptive Settlement Offers

By Carolina Bolado (December 21, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Debt collection agency I.C. System Inc. was hit Monday with a proposed class action accusing it of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending debt collection letters that deceive consumers with vague offers to settle their debts. In a suit filed in federal court in Orlando, Florida, plaintiff Chaquita Johnson says ICS is sending misleading letters that offer to end collection efforts if a certain amount of the debt is paid but do not make clear what the terms of the settlement offer are. "This is especially deceptive because defendant uses the language of 'settlement' throughout the letter, when...

