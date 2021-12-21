Vitol, Trader Can't Shake FERC Market Manipulation Case

By Keith Goldberg (December 21, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Monday kept alive the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's pursuit of approximately $3.55 million in market manipulation penalties against Vitol Inc. and one of its traders, rejecting arguments that FERC's case was time-barred and meritless. Vitol, along with trader Federico Corteggiano, argued that the electricity market trading flagged by FERC occurred outside a five-year statute of limitations. But U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller noted that the parties had agreed to extend the statute of limitations by a year and that FERC's process seeking to impose penalties began in July 2019, when it hit Vitol and Corteggiano with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS