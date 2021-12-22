Calif. Must Balance Privacy And Rigor In Background Checks

By Richard Millisor and Nicholas Anhold (December 22, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- Recent legal developments have had unintended consequences for employers who rely on the background screening industry to make responsible hiring decisions. The background screening industry is navigating conflicts between the Fair Credit Reporting Act and courts' efforts to protect the privacy of individuals with criminal histories. This conflict is now playing out in California, where a well-intended effort to protect the privacy of individuals with criminal histories has imposed unworkable burdens on the background screening industry. This article explains the current situation in California and underscores the importance of balancing privacy protections with consumer reporting agencies', or CRAs, and public records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS