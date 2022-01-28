An Update Behind Its Time: Illinois' Unpublished Order Rule

By Lauraann Wood (January 28, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- An amended Illinois Supreme Court rule allowing citation of unpublished, or nonprecendential, appellate decisions has opened new frontiers for lawyers' legal arguments, but some wonder whether the distinction about publication has outlived its usefulness in an era when digital research easily yields access to both types of rulings. The amendment to Supreme Court Rule 23 lets lawyers cite unpublished appellate court orders as persuasive authority in their cases, marking a seismic shift from the days when attorneys were prohibited from bringing such decisions to a court's attention and were allowed to cite only what was published in the appellate canon. Both sides of...

