Cos. Must Brace For Antitrust Scrutiny Of Supply Chain Issues

By ​​​​​​​Zachary Terwilliger, Meghan Natenson and Evan Seeder (December 22, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Global supply chains continue to reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration has referred to bottlenecks in the supply chain as a national crisis.[1] Recent remarks from antitrust regulators foreshadow increased scrutiny of perceived anti-competitive conduct arising out of supply chain disruption. Further, the Biden administration's aggressive strategy to combat global corruption, coupled with the inherent risks of the same posed by supply chain congestion, suggest that related Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement may also be on the horizon. Background: Ongoing Disruption to Global Supply Chains From COVID-19 The supply chain refers to the movement of goods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS