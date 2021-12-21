Ohio Utility Gets Investor Suit Over $60M Bribery Plot Tossed

By Katryna Perera (December 21, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge permanently threw out a proposed class action suit against American Electric Power Co. Inc., accusing it of misleading its shareholders about its alleged involvement in a $60 million corruption plot tied to a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison said in her Monday opinion that the proposed class' amended complaint, filed in March, failed to plead any actionable misrepresentations or omissions by the defendants. Investor Diana Nickerson launched the case in August 2020, claiming the company and two of its executives made misstatements and omissions regarding AEP's involvement in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS